The Bachelor's Alexa Caves and Jasmine Nguyen Clear Up Romance Rumors

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Mar. 3, 2020 11:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Bachelor, Alexa Caves, Jasmine Nguyen

ABC

The Bachelor's Jasmine Nguyen and Alexa Caves are setting the record straight on those relationship rumors.

The contestants from Peter Weber's season sparked dating speculation after Nguyen posted a photo of the dynamic duo on Instagram. 

"Spoiler: We did find love after all," the client relations manager from Texas captioned the pic.

Fellow franchise star Clay Harbor also posted pictures of the season 24 celebs hanging out.

"My favorite #BachelorNation couple," the Bachelor in Paradise alum wrote alongside one of the images. 

But on Tuesday, Caves made it clear the two are not dating.

"I wasn't going to address this because I thought it would just blow over, but I see now I'm getting a lot of questions and the story seems to be getting bigger," the esthetician from Chicago  wrote in a note via Instagram Stories. "We don't want to mislead anyone. Jay and I are not dating. She's one of my best friends. I'm sorry to get your hopes up! That would be a great story. She really just thought that was a cute caption and didn't think much of it. Jay is beautiful, kind, down to earth and very straight. Here's to our friendship @_jasminenguyen."

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

Caves and Nguyen were both eliminated during week three of the show.

Caves recently shared she received a lot of questions from viewers about her sexuality.

"The amount of people that ask me about my sexuality in my DM's is crazy. LOL. I've been getting it since the first episode. It is by far the question I get asked the most. I see the tweets too," she wrote via Instagram Stories in January, per a screenshot shared by People. "I'm fluid. I've been with women and I've been with men. I'm open-minded. To me, this really isn't a big deal. People in my life know this about me. But I thought that I'd share this because some people are curious and I'm not ashamed of who I am. I just do my thang."

Weber's journey to find love isn't over yet. To see how his season ends, watch The Bachelor on ABC.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Love Is Blind, reunion

Amber Goes Off on Jessica in Love Is Blind Reunion Clip

Tayshia Adams, Bachelor, Bachelorette

These 6 Women Were Almost the Next Bachelorette—Why Clare Crawley Was Picked Instead

Taylor Swift, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Taylor Swift Sends Her Love to Those Affected By the Deadly Nashville Tornado

Evan Bass, Carly Waddell

Bachelor Nation's Carly Waddell Confirms Husband Evan Bass Is Getting a Vasectomy

2020 Election, Jessica Biel

See Hollywood Hit the Polls During 2020 Presidential Primary Election

Jodie Comer, British Vogue

Jodie Comer Makes a Rare Comment About Her Relationship Status

Tokyo Olympics

2020 Tokyo Olympics Will Continue as Planned Despite Coronavirus Concerns

TAGS/ Peter Weber , Celebrities , The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.