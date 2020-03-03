See Prince William and Kate Middleton's Best Moments From Their Royal Trip to Ireland

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Mar. 3, 2020 10:46 AM

It's another trip to remember for Prince William and Kate Middleton.

As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continue their trip to Ireland, the royal couple is taking in the sights and sounds of the island. At the same time, they are meeting with important leaders and attending a fair share of important events.

On Tuesday, the pair bowed their heads in the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin. The site is dedicated to those who fought for Irish independent.

We're told Prince William and Kate left a message on the wreath laid at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin which read: "May we never forget the lessons of history as we continue to build a brighter future together."

Earlier in their visit, the couple met with the President of Ireland and other important leaders. And yes, they also had the chance to spend time with a furry four-legged friend that had Kate smiling from ear to ear.

As their trip continues, we're compiling some of their best moments in our gallery below.

Prince William, Kate Middleton

Ian Vogler-Pool/Getty Images

Welcome to Ireland

From the moment they arrived at Dublin Airport, Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared excited to enjoy a multi-day trip to Ireland.

Prince William, Kate Middleton

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Friendly Affairs

No rest for this bunch! The royal couple meet with the President of Ireland and other important figures during their brief stay.

Prince William, Kate Middleton

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Royal in Green

The Duchess of Cambridge steps out in a Alessandra Rich dress and LK Bennett clutch.

Prince William, Kate Middleton

Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

Making Furry Friends

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet with Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne. And yes, their dog is invited too.

Kate Middleton

Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

Girls' Best Friend

Kate may have just made a new friend during a trip to Dublin. More wagging tails, less problems!

Prince William, Kate Middleton

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Dashing Couple

They may be waving, but this trip isn't over yet. The couple plans to stay in Ireland until at least Thursday.

