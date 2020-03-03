Gucci Cancels Fashion Show Over Coronavirus Concerns

Gucci has canceled its Cruise 2021 fashion show in San Francisco, Calif.

The luxury brand told The Hollywood Reporter the "ongoing uncertainty prompted by the coronavirus outbreak" has led the company to cancel the May 18 event "as a precautionary measure."

"A decision on the new timing and location of the show will be announced at a later date once the situation becomes clearer," the organization said in a statement to the outlet. "At this time, our thoughts are with all of those affected around the world."

The news came about two weeks after Gucci hosted its Milan Fashion Week show in Italy. Celebrities including Dakota Johnson, Yara Shahidi and Amandla Stenberg attended.

However, Gucci isn't the only fashion house to recently cancel a runway show. According to THR, Giorgio Armani also canceled its live show in Milan and instead livestreamed it from its website and social media channels.