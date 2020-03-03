The Magicians Ending With Season 5 on Syfy

There's just a little magic left for Syfy's The Magicians. E! News has confirmed the current fifth season will be the show's last.

"The Magicians has been a part of our Syfy family for five fantastic seasons. As we near the end of this journey, we want to thank John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Henry Alonso Myers, Lev Grossman, and our entire brilliant cast, crew, writers and directors for their beautiful creation. But most of all, we thank the fans for their tremendous support and passion. Because of you, magic will be in our hearts forever," Syfy said in a statement.

The series, which is based on Grossman's novels of the same name, returned for its fifth and final season in January 2020. Look for the series finale in April.