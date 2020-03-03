Prince Harry Meets With Queen Elizabeth II Amid Royal Exit

A royal chat from grandson to grandma.

Such has reportedly taken place between Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II, nearly two months since Princess Diana's second-born son and his famous wife, Meghan Markle, announced their intention to step back from royal duties. Beginning March 31, Archie Harrison's famous parents will do just that as they officially step back from royal duties, including official military appointments, no longer receive public funds for royal duties nor actively use their HRH titles.

"Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family," Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement in mid-January. "I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life."

Now, according to reports from The Sun and ITV News' Chris Ship, the Duke of Sussex met with the monarch on Sunday. According to a tweet from Ship, the two came face to face for "a one-to-one chat—the first they've had since he and Meghan agreed their exit plan. Harry spoke to the Queen in a 'grandson-to-granny' talk at Windsor."