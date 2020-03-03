Justin Timberlake Throws Jessica Biel a Pajama Birthday Party

Happy birthday, Jessica Biel!

The Limetown actress turns 38 today, and her husband Justin Timberlake celebrated by throwing his leading lady a birthday party.

"Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas. Thank you @justintimberlake for throwing my kinda party," Biel wrote alongside a series of adorable pics with Timberlake, and a delicious cake. "And thanks to all of you for the bday wishes!"

Timberlake commented on Biel's post, "I LOVE YOU!!! Happy Bday, you beautiful, loving, caring, wonderful [fox] of a mom and wife!!!"

It was just over a month ago Biel, who shares son Silas with Timberlake, posted a sweet message in honor of the "Mirrors" singer's birthday.

"Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know," Biel wrote. "You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much."

The post proved that Biel and Timberlake are stronger than ever after a rocky end to 2019. In December, Timberlake publicly apologized to Biel after he was spotted getting close with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright.

"I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people that I love," Timberlake wrote in a message on Instagram. "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement - but let me be clear - nothing happened between me and my costar."

"I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son," Timberlake continued. "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that."

In February, both Biel and Timberlake posted Valentine's Day tributes to each other.

"Throwback to our first year together. It ain't hard to tell from my face!!! When you know, you know," Timberlake captioned a throwback snap with Biel. "I love you, my funny Valentine. Every day the 14th!!! Happy Love Day, y'all!!"

In response, Biel shared a sweet photo of Timberlake and their son.

"My valentines," Biel wrote. "Love you guys to the [moon]."

