Kylie Jenner Gets an IV Drip While Watching The Bachelor With Kendall Jenner

IV drip and chill?

On Monday, Kylie Jenner enjoyed a relaxed sisters' night in with Kendall Jenner. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories, the Kylie Cosmetics beauty mogul and her model sister can be seen donning their coziest loungewear and holding hands while tuning into The Bachelor together.

Also making an appearance in the clip was an IV, which Kylie was hooked up to as she watched the hit ABC show. The 22-year-old didn't specify why she needed an IV drip, but it could be to help her get back into the swing of things following her girls' trip to the Bahamas.  

Over the weekend, Kylie and her besties soaked up the sun for the ultimate tropical getaway. Once in paradise, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kept her social media followers up to date with several pics from their lavish vacation, including snapshots of her and her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou lounging by the pool and tons of outfit of the day posts.

Also in attendance was Kylie's 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, who joined her famous mama and her gal pals as they enjoyed they caught some waves and took a ride on a yacht. 

And of course, there were plenty of twinning moments. During the trip, the mother-daughter duo rocked matching pink and white Dior dresses as they took in the tropical scenery and sunshine. Proud of their matching outfits, the Kylie Skin founder shared a picture of her and her baby on Instagram, captioning the sweet pic, "i hope she wants to match w me forever."

If one thing is for sure, it's that Kylie and Stormi make the cutest pair. Back in February, the two sported matching ensembles to celebrate the stylish toddler's 2nd birthday party. As if their identical outfits weren't amazing enough, Kylie made sure that they both wore the same hair clips and sneakers to fully commit to the look. 

Reflecting on her daughter's big day, Kylie shared on Instagram, "Such a blessing to be able to create these magical experiences for my baby. StormiWorld!!!! thank you God."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 only on E!

