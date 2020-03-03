Kylie Jenner Gets an IV Drip While Watching The Bachelor With Kendall Jenner

IV drip and chill?

On Monday, Kylie Jenner enjoyed a relaxed sisters' night in with Kendall Jenner. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories, the Kylie Cosmetics beauty mogul and her model sister can be seen donning their coziest loungewear and holding hands while tuning into The Bachelor together.

Also making an appearance in the clip was an IV, which Kylie was hooked up to as she watched the hit ABC show. The 22-year-old didn't specify why she needed an IV drip, but it could be to help her get back into the swing of things following her girls' trip to the Bahamas.

Over the weekend, Kylie and her besties soaked up the sun for the ultimate tropical getaway. Once in paradise, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kept her social media followers up to date with several pics from their lavish vacation, including snapshots of her and her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou lounging by the pool and tons of outfit of the day posts.