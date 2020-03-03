All the Photos From the Kardashians' Paris Fashion Week Takeover

Introducing Kim, Kanye and Kourtney take Paris Fashion Week.

Sure, it isn't exactly a new series, but fans have been tuning in to watch in recent days as the world-famous family members popped up in the city of light for all things fashion. With Paris Fashion Week in full swing, the reality star sisters, their famous daughters and the Grammy-winning rapper have been spotted about town, expectedly dressed to impress wherever they show up.

For Kim Kardashian, the sartorial theme of this trip has been latex as she has donned several different versions of a Balmain ensemble in the material from head to toe. Over the weekend, she and Kourtney Kardashian stepped out in similar Balmain looks for Kanye West's Sunday Service.

Then, there was the rapper's Yeezy Season 8 fashion show, where 6-year-old North West took the mic to perform—simultaneously stealing the spotlight, of course.