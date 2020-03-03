Carrie Underwood Gives Update on Her Family Following Devastating Nashville Tornado

Carrie Underwood and more stars are sending their love to Nashville following the devastating tornado.

The country singer, who lives in the Tennessee city, has shared an update on her family following the severe weather overnight. During her appearance on Tuesday's episode of the Today show, Underwood said that her family is doing alright, but noted that her husband, Mike Fisher and kids Jacob and Isaiah, had to go to their "safe room" early this morning

"He said he had to go upstairs at like 2 a.m. and grab the boys and taken them down to, we have a little safe room in our house," Underwood explained. "I bet everybody was crying."

Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Seacrest and former Nashville star Connie Britton are among the celebs also sending their thoughts and prayers to the city.

"Sending so much love to my Nashville people after the tornado," Britton tweeted. "Stay strong."