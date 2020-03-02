Peter Weber's Bachelor Contestants Grade Him On His Performance

Is it possible to get an A+ for being the Bachelor? 

According to several contestants and one tired lead, no, it isn't. And even if it were, that would be a super boring season. 

Peter Weber has faced his fair share of criticism for his inability to make decisions and just his general air of struggle this season of The Bachelor, so after the taping of Women Tell All, which aired tonight, we asked a handful of his contestants to give him a grade. 

In the end, he didn't do too badly. He passed the class with a pretty solid grade, even if there were a few ideas on how he could have improved. 

"I feel like if he could have just been a little more direct with that, it would have helped all of us, because then we became uncertain because he was uncertain," Lexi told us. "So I think maybe just standing firmer on some decisions, but you can't go back. Everything happens for a reason, and I think every decision he made has led him to where he is now, and he seems really happy." 

Kelsey said she thought people are too critical of Pilot Pete because "there's no right or wrong answer." 

"He doesn't know what's going on in the house," she said. "All he knows is the information that's given to him, so it's hard for me to criticize him personally, just because I know I made mistakes through this. I think he did the best he could honestly, and I think he did a good job, and he just followed his heart, and that's all you can do." 

Peter graded himself an 8.5 (which is basically a B). 

"I'm proud of what I did, and I know there's a lot of opinions out there, but for me, I'm very confident and OK with my decisions, and even amidst all of the controversy, it's super hard," he says. "And anyone that tries to make a comment about it that hasn't been in this position...you really have no way of knowing how difficult it is, and especially if you try to give yourself to each individual relationship as much as I tried to do, that makes for a confusing two months. But I followed my heart, and I'm really proud about that." 

So can anyone get a 10?

"Honestly, no." 

Hit play above to hear more from Peter and the ladies. 

The Bachelor's two-night finale begins next Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

