The Bachelor's Chris Harrison Says Not Even Peter Knows How His Journey Will End

Peter Weber's unspoilable ending remains unspoiled, even to him.

During The Bachelor: Women Tell All, Chris Harrison had some strong words to describe next week's two-night finale, which will reveal what happened after Peter sent Victoria F. home and introduced his family to Hannah Ann and the somewhat reluctant Madison.

Chris and Peter have both been describing quite the ending all season long, but this is a new sort of statement.

"It is a finale so unexpected, so unprecedented, there is not a single person who knows how Peter's journey will end, not even Peter," Chris said.

All that that can mean is that a decision has not yet been made, and will be made on live TV next week. Is he about to ask for a second chance? Ask out his second choice? Propose? Announce his relationship with one of the producers? Get back with Hannah Brown?

Peter could do anything on live TV over two nights next week, which at this point is the only thrilling aspect of this otherwise somewhat difficult season.