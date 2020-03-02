Kim Kardashian Reacts to Child Star's Claim That North West Copied Her Yeezy Show Rap

Mon., Mar. 2, 2020

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery after all. 

North West surprised Paris Fashion Week on Monday as she gave an impromptu rap performance at dad Kanye West's Yeezy Season 8 show. The musical number, which featured lyrics about the 6-year-old's "really cute" shoes and a shout out to cousin Penelope Disick, is now facing comparisons to a song from another aspiring young singer. 

The parents of Insta-famous child star ZaZa aired their grievances in a post asking Kim and Kanye to credit their daughter the next time North takes the stage.

"We take PRIDE in creativity, and believe whether a child's involved or an adult... creativity deserves RESPECT/homage! What @kimkardashian (Kanye west) are doing with their daughter... with the inspiration of ZaZa & our family in mind is okay... we not mad BUT PLS SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!! We admire Kanye west, and adore his journey. However, we don't wanna feel like our daughter's journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED," the post read. 

You can see how Zaza's track compares to North's here, but as Kim sees it her daughter's version is simply a remix. 

"We love you, North is a huge fan and records in the studio all the time with her dad and is inspired by ZaZa and loves Lay Lay too!" she commented on Instagram. "Today's performance of North's remix of ZaZa's song was something she asked to do at the last minute and a complete surprise. I didn't mean to not give credit where credit was due. Would love for the girls to meet soon."

Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Kim then tweeted, "I'm so proud of my Northie!!!!!! Her 1st performance had me in tears! She had an impromptu performance on stage at her dads Yeezy Season 8 fashion show! Shout out to Zaza!!! @redcarpetZaZa North hopes you like the remix!!!"

But before you jump to conclusions, this is not another Kardashian celeb feud to keep up with. 

As ZaZa's parents responded to Kim on their Instagram Stories, "All love, all good." 

Last year, the 4-year-old's viral dance moves landed her a guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Since then, she's amassed more than a million followers.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 only on E!

