Here's What Ben Affleck Really Thinks About His Platinum Blonde Hair Going Viral

If there's anyone who goes to great lengths to get into character, it's Ben Affleck.

In late February, Affleck made headlines after a picture of him on set for the historical thriller The Last Duel made rounds on social media. Why did it cause such a ruckus, you ask? Well, besides Affleck dressed in his 14th-century fit, he was also rocking platinum blonde hair.

Now, he's telling E! News what he really thinks about his platinum blonde hair going viral. During the red carpet premiere of his upcoming film The Way Back, the 47-year-old actor had the funniest reaction when he was asked about the hilarious blonde pictures going around on social media.

"What the fuck! I can't believe the blonde hair pictures," Affleck said. "I haven't even seen the [pictures]. I'm nervous because there's good ones... from the right angle... I'm looking a little bit like if [Draco] Malfoy [from Harry Potter] grew up and had a tough life and grew a goatee."