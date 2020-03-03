Pre-order Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Score Lots of Bonus Swag!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The hottest video game of spring is on its way! Animal Crossing: New Horizons is coming to Nintendo Switch on March 20 and it's already a huge best-seller. Have you pre-ordered yours yet?

If not, what are you waiting for? The game, which is the first new installment in the series since 2012 and the first for Nintendo Switch, is likely to sell out (and at one retailer, it has already sold out twice). Plus, you can score some exclusive Animal Crossing swag when you pre-order at certain retailers. Got your eyes on Tom Nook's Bell bag? We've got a good deal for you. Been wanting to decorate your walls with your fave characters? You're in luck.

And if you're not a fan, it's not too late to join in the fun! Animal Crossing counts celebs such as Brie Larson, Chrissy Teigen, and Ronan Farrow as fans.

Check out all the Animal Crossing: New Horizon pre-order bundles below and make sure to get your copy before they're sold out!