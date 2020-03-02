Khloe Kardashian's "Saucy" New Photo Leaves Tristan Thompson Drooling

Tristan Thompson can't stop commenting on Khloe Kardashian's Instagram posts.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player kept up his social media streak after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a photo of herself sporting a two-piece "Active Intimates" set from her Good American line on Monday.

"Blink and it will be summer," she captioned the snapshot. "Stay ready so you never have to get ready."

After seeing the post, the athlete left her a little message.

"Saucy," he wrote in the comments section along with a series of emojis, including a drooling one and a heart-eyes one.

This wasn't the first time Tristan had reacted to one of Khloe's posts. Just yesterday, the basketball player posted two heart-eye emojis underneath Khloe's selfie. He also praised the reality star in a tribute for her 35th birthday and wrote "perfection" underneath a sexy snap back in November.

It's been a little over a year since Khloe and Tristan called it quits following his cheating scandals. However, they continue to co-parent their 1-year-old daughter True Thompson.