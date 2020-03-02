Tyler Cameron and His Family Are ''Distraught'' Over Mom Andrea's Sudden Death

Tyler Cameron/Instagram
by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Mar. 2, 2020 1:02 PM
Tyler Cameron/Instagram
Tyler Cameron and his brothers are "distraught" over the loss of their mother, a source shares with E! News.
The Bachelorette star's mother, Andrea Cameron, suddenly passed away last week, leaving behind Tyler, his siblings, Austin and Ryan, and her husband. A source reveals Tyler is "devastated" by her death, but he's "trying to be there for his younger brothers" as they navigate this difficult time.
"They are all very distraught and heartbroken," the insider says. "It's an awful situation and all of the boys were very close to their mother." As they mourn the loss, the source says Tyler will stay in their hometown of Jupiter "for the time being."
Prior to her death, Tyler was scheduled to appear on Good Morning America, but ultimately canceled to be by his mother's side. He stated on social media, "Family emergency. Please pray for my mom and my family."
No one from the Cameron family has spoken out since news of her death made headlines, but love and support is pouring in from all members of Bachelor Nation.
Despite the loss of their mother, the Cameron boys no doubt know just how much she loved them. On her Instagram, she frequently shared the love and pride she feels for her sons as they've grown into men. "Love my young men and the character, discipline and grace they put out into the world," she wrote. "They have been my world... and will continue to be my world... remember the old saying... 'The hand that rocks the cradle rules the world....' Don't mess with my world... Love you boys and good night!"
