The New Gossip Girl Has a Lead in Emily Alyn Lind

Meet the new it girl of the Upper East Side.

Emily Alyn Lind has been cast in a lead role in the new Gossip Girl, which is heading to HBO Max. Lind will play Audrey, a teen in a long term relationship who begins to wonder what more could be out there.

The series, from original creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and written by Joshua Safran, is set eight years after the end of the original Gossip Girl, and will introduce a new generation of New York private school kids to a new version of Gossip Girl, one who isn't just one person behind a computer. This time, Gossip Girl is all of us.

However, Gossip Girl still has one voice, and it's the voice of Kristen Bell, who's returning as the narrator.

While the story won't be focusing on Blair or Serena, the show takes place in the same world where they once ruled, meaning we can all dream of a Blake Lively or Leighton Meester appearance at any time, theoretically. (Though not any time soon.)