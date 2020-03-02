IHOP's Delicious Menu Update Will Have You Drooling

Is this for cereal?

On Monday, IHOP unveiled its latest innovation: Cereal Pancakes. Inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries and Fruity Lucky Charms, the beloved breakfast chain created a limited-edition menu of their fan-favorite buttermilk pancake stacks to include mouth-watering new ingredients like cereal milk mousse and blue vanilla sparkle sauce.

"Shortly after our test kitchen chefs first began playing with the idea of Cereal Pancakes, we served them to our guests in focus groups and one of the main things they told us was that it made them feel nostalgic for those Saturday mornings watching cartoons and eating cereal when they were kids," IHOP's Chief Marketing Officer Brad Haley said in a press release. "So, while some may see our new Cereal Pancakes menu as the antidote to the ‘adulting' phenomenon that many grown-ups complain of today, we see them simply as the delicious combination of two of America's favorite breakfast foods that we didn't know we needed."

Available through April 12, IHOP guests will have their choice between the Crunch Berries Pancakes, a fruity creation featuring cereal milk mousse, blue vanilla sparkle sauce, Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries cereal and whipped topping, or the Fruity Lucky Charms Pancakes, which will treat your sweet tooth to a stack of buttermilk pancakes topped with cereal milk mousse, vanilla sauce, Fruity Lucky Charms™ cereal and sweet purple whipped icing.