Clare Crawley Is the New Star of The Bachelorette: Look Back at Her Journey to Find Love

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 2, 2020 10:35 AM
Clare Crawley is getting ready to hand out the roses.
The 38-year-old reality TV celeb is set to star on season 16 of The Bachelorette.
The big news was revealed on Monday's episode of Good Morning America.
"I want a man who is strong but is willing to take off the body armor, open himself up and be vulnerable," she said. "I think that is some serious strength right there. So, I want a man who can do that."
While there was certainly speculation Crawley would be the one to get the gig, the hairstylist from Sacramento, Calif. said she just found out on Saturday that she'd be returning to The Bachelor mansion.
"So unexpected! Can you believe this?" she asked Lara Spencer. "I cannot believe—I mean, six years later? What is happening?"
Fans met Crawley on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor. They then watched her continue her journey to find love on Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games.
Fans met Crawley on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor. The reality star was one of the final two contestants along with Nikki Ferrell. However, she was "shocked" after Galavis "chose to tell me something that no woman wants to hear" when the cameras weren't rolling.
"That he doesn't know me and some sexual thing I don't want to repeat," she said during the 2014 season. "It was insulting and it was offensive."
Crawley slammed Galavis during the finale after he gave his final rose to Ferrell.
"I lost respect for you because I'll tell you what: I thought I knew what kind of man you were, [but] what you just made me go through, I would never want my children having a father like you," she said.
Crawley's journey to find love continued in 2014 when she appeared on the first season of Bachelor in Paradise. She quit the show in week five after having drama with Zack Kalter and learning that AshLee Frazier had called her "cuckoo" and brought up her past with Galavis. She also had a heart-to-heart with a raccoon.
In 2015, Crawley appeared on the second season of Bachelor in Paradise. She left week three; however, the show made time for a catch-up call with the raccoon.
Crawley took another shot at love by appearing on the 2018 show The Bachelor Winter Games. She ended up forming a relationship with Benoit Beauséjour-Savard. However, he left after she decided to pursue a romance with Christian Argue. It didn't work out, and Crawley ended up leaving the show without love. She then reunited with Beauséjour-Savard after the show wrapped, and he proposed during the finale.
Just a few months after the proposal aired, Crawley and Beauséjour-Savard called it quits.
"It's with a heavy heart that we have mutually decided to end our relationship," they said in part of a statement. "We think the world of each other, and we were both hoping we could make this work. I'm sorry that this may not be what you want to hear, but it's our truth. Just know there are no negative feelings here, we are simply two people who believed in love, and were open enough to give it a chance."
However, the two seem to be on good terms. Beauséjour-Savard even said "she will be the best Bachelorette."
In March 2020, Good Morning America announced that Crawley would star on The Bachelorette season 16. It looks like fans will have to watch to see how her journey to find love continues.
While Crawley's Bachelorette journey is just beginning, Peter Weber's experience on The Bachelor is coming to a close. Fans can see how his season ends by watching The Bachelor Monday nights on ABC.
