This Dramatic I Am Jazz Sneak Peek Has Jazz Jennings Running From the Cameras

Jazz Jennings is feeling the pressure. In the above exclusive sneak peek of TLC's I Am Jazz, the reality star begins to suffer what looks like a panic attack in the middle of rehearsing for her charity drag show.

Viewers have watched Jazz plan the charity performance to raise money for her friend Noelle's gender confirmation surgery after learning Noelle's insurance wouldn't cover the procedure. Jazz previously asked her family members to perform and now she's getting ready for her own time in the spotlight.

"This is experience is probably one of the most frustrating for me. I need this performance to be perfect, not only for Noelle, but for myself as well," Jazz says in a confessional.