Aly Raisman Calls Out USA Gymnastics Over Settlement Offer for Sexual Abuse Survivors

Aly Raisman wants answers.

More than two years since former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar was first sentenced to prison for sexually abusing girls under the guise of medical treatment, the retired Olympic gymnast and more of her fellow athletes are calling for more information from USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee after all this time.

Their public criticisms come on the heels of headline-making elements of a proposed $215 million settlement for pending lawsuits against USA Gymnastics, that, if agreed to, would "would release a number of groups and people—including the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, former USA Gymnastics CEO Steve Penny and former national team directors Bela and Martha Karolyi—from further claims," ESPN reported. ESPN also reported that the proposed settlement featured a tiered system of payments, determining what a survivor would be paid based on the locations and events where they were abused and the professional level of the athlete. USA Gymnastics filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018.

Attorney Mick Grewal told ESPN, "There has to be some discovery in order for an informed decision to be made...With this discovery statement, it primarily deals with USAG's assets. There's nothing in here that relates to the USOPC. The only way our clients are going to get any sort of justice is for us to get some form of discovery."

"Ugh at the airport. Heading to team camp. Still want answers from USAG and USOPC. Wish they BOTH wanted an independent investigation as much as the survivors & I do. Anxiety high. Hard not to think about everything that I DON'T WANT TO THINK ABOUT!!!" Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in world championship history who came forward in 2018 as one of the survivors who had been sexually abused by Nassar, tweeted on Saturday. "And don't THEY also want to know HOW everything was allowed to happen and WHO let it happen so it NEVER HAPPENS AGAIN? Shouldn't people be held accountable? Who do I ask??? I'm torn at this point...."