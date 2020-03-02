Jennifer Lopez Channels Her Iconic Versace Grammys Dress on the Miami Streets

We need to get loud about Jennifer Lopez's latest look.

On Sunday, the famed multi-hyphenate stepped out in a look familiar to her longtime fans. As many can remember, the star unforgettably donned a plunging green jungle print Versace gown at the 2000 Grammys, a look that spurred the creation of Google Images and has since become an iconic staple of red carpet history. Then, in September 2019, Lopez went viral on a new level when she donned an updated version on the runway as the surprise finale of the Versace spring-summer 2020 fashion show in Milan.

The Hustlers star has since been named the face of the spring-summer campaign and was rocking jungle print-inspired garments from the line while out in Miami with fiancé Alex Rodriguezand family.