Clare Crawley's Ex Benoît Beauséjour-Savard Says She'll Be the Best Bachelorette Ever

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Mar. 2, 2020 6:17 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Bachelor Winter Games, Clare Crawley, Benoit Beausejour-Savard

Paul Hebert/ABC

Clare Crawley is taking a chance on finding love—on TV—again. After appearing on The Bachelor, Bachelor Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games, Clare was announced as the new star of The Bachelorette season 16. At 38 years old, she's one of the show's oldest stars.

Clare famously walked away from Juan Pablo Galavis in his season of The Bachelor, but said yes to Benoît Beauséjour-Savard on the Bachelor Winter Games and the two were engaged to be married. Obviously, they didn't make it down the aisle, but Benoît is still wishing his ex-fiancé luck on her new journey. He took to Instagram to share his good wishes publicly after Clare was revealed as the new Bachelorette star during an appearance on Good Morning America.

Photos

A Brief History of Bachelor and Bachelorette Finales

"Congratulations to this gem!! She will be an amazing Bachelorette. She is smart, fun, strong, knows what she wants and most importantly, she will call out the guys messing around!! Hell yeah!! Good Luck on your journey to find love @clarecrawley!! You will be the best ���� #thebestbacheloretteever," Benoît posted on Instagram with a photo of the two of them.

See it below.

On Good Morning America, Clare said her age is an advantage.

"For me, it just is more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want, what I don't want," she said.

As for what she's looking for, Clare had this to say: "Honestly, for me, the most important thing is I want a man who will take off his armor. Who is strong, but is willing to take off the body armor, open himself up and be vulnerable and I think that is some serious strength right there. So, I want a man who can do that."

She doesn't have a physical type, she said. 

"Honestly, it's all what's on the inside for me. I don't care. The outside, if you line up the guys that I have dated in the past, there's no one thing I'm looking for physically. It's more if they go out of their way for me and they make me feel special. This is about me now."

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 18 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Darcey, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Darcey Returns to 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days to Find Out If She's in a Relationship

Clare Crawley, Bachelor, Bachelorette

Clare Crawley Is the Star of The Bachelorette Season 16

Judge Judy

Judge Judy Ending After Season 25

"I Am Not Okay With This" Stars Share Behind-the-Scenes Secrets

Jake Gyllenhaal, John Mulaney, SNL

Jake Gyllenhaal Makes SNL Cameo to Perform Wicked Parody Song in Musical Skit

Real Housewives Villains

So Nasty and So Rude: The Real Housewives' Most Memorable Villains

Hilary Duff, Fashion Police Widget

Hilary Duff Pleads With Disney+ to Let Lizzie McGuire Air on Hulu

TAGS/ The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , Reality TV , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.