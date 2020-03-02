Clare Crawley Is the Star of The Bachelorette Season 16

The new Bachelorette has been found, and she's a bit of a surprise.

ABC just announced that the latest star of the Bachelor franchise is none other than Clare Crawley . The announcement was made on Monday morning on Good Morning America. The new Bachelorette herself was there at the morning show to discuss her return to the franchise and the journey she's about to embark on.

Clare, who first came to the franchise on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor in 2014. She's 38, has lived through two Bachelor in Paradise seasons, and even ended up engaged after Bachelor Winter Games, but that relationship didn't last long. Now she gets her fourth chance at Bachelor love.

During an interview with Lara Spencer, Clare said she "literally just found out" on Saturday, Feb. 29. "Can you believe it?" she asked.