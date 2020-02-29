The Bachelorette's JJ Lane Marries Kayla Hughes in Leap Day Wedding

Instagram / JJ Lane
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 29, 2020 4:54 PM
Instagram / JJ Lane
JJ Lane is no longer a Bachelor!
The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum married Kayla Hughes in Denver on Saturday, Feb. 29 (Leap Day), which comes a little more than a year after they got engaged.
The two wed at the private event venue Ironworks in front of family and friends, including Lane's daughter Gemma from a previous marriage, as well as Tanner Tolbert and wife Jade Roper Tolbert and Jared Haibon and wife Ashley Iaconetti Haibon, who all appeared with Lane on Bachelor in Paradise season two in 2015. Earlier that year, the men also competed against him for Kaitlyn Bristowe's affections on The Bachelorette season 11 earlier that year.
Lane and Hughes had attended the Haibons' wedding in Rhode Island last August.
Lane, a 37-year-old investment banker from Colorado, and Hughes, a 37-year-old former Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader, have been together for two and a half years. They got engaged in January during a trip to Hawaii with his family. Lane popped the question on the beach during sunset on the island of Kauai, with Gemma's help.
"She said YES!!!" Lane wrote on Instagram at the time. "I can't wait to marry my best friend, my love, and the woman that has made me better since the day we met!"
The two revealed their Leap Day wedding date last March.
"For the right reasons...2.29.20!!" Lane wrote on Instagram.
People was the first to report the news of their wedding.
Congrats to the couple!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?