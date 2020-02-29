The Bachelorette's Chad Johnson Hospitalized After 911 Call About Suicide Threat

The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Chad Johnson has been hospitalized following a suicide threat and after he reportedly shared more disturbing Instagram posts that sparked concerns among fans.

TMZ and Us Weekly reported that on Saturday, police responded to a call and conducted a welfare check on the 32-year-old, his second in two days, and authorities then took him to a hospital for further evaluation out of fear he may be a danger to himself.

When asked about the reports, an LAPD spokesperson told E! News that at 10 a.m., they received a call about a man threatening suicide in his apartment in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley, and that he was taken to a local hospital for a medical emergency.

TMZ said police at the scene reported that Johnson had no injuries. He has not commented on the incident and E! News has reached out to his attorney for comment.

The outlet reported that hours earlier, Johnson posted two videos on his Instagram Story. One showed him sitting at a table and blaring Billy Joel's "Piano Man" with what appeared to be a cord he showed off on his door in a Friday post, as well as a lone bottle cap, and the other clip shows him appearing to speak to someone from behind a door, with him quickly saying, "I have no choice," TMZ said. While the clips do not exist on his feed as of Saturday afternoon, they are displayed on TMZ. His face is not shown.