Joe Giudice Says He ''Failed'' His Marriage With Teresa Giudice in Candid Post

All good things must come to an end.

On Saturday, Joe Giudice opened up about his longtime relationship with Teresa Giudice in a candid Instagram post. Back in December, the two decided it was time to go their separate ways for good, and separated after 20 years of marriage.

While the Real Housewives of New Jersey stars haven't filed for divorce, fans of the pair knew it was officially over between them after the reality TV series finale aired earlier this week. In the episode, the duo had an honest conversation in-person about the future of their marriage.

Teresa had flown to Italy to visit Joe with their four daughters—Gia (19), Gabriella (16), Milania (15) and Audriana (11). During that visit, the reality TV personality realized the romance had fizzled out.

"I know Joe is trying to be sweet to me. I think Joe wants to be a couple again," she told the cameras. "But, I haven't been happy with Joe for a long time."