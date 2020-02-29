Steven Spielberg's Daughter Mikaela Arrested for Domestic Violence

Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela Spielberg has been arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence.

The 23-year-old aspiring adult entertainer was booked into jail on Saturday morning. She was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence/assault with bodily injury and placed on a 12-hour hold, records show. Bail was set at $1,000. Her next hearing is set for March 9.

Details about the incident were not disclosed. Mikaela lives in Nashville with her 47-year-old fiancé, Chuck Pankow. He told Fox News the incident was "a misunderstanding," adding, "No one is hurt."

Mikaela had made headlines last week over a rare interview she gave to The Sun, in which talked about her aspirations to become an adult entertainer. She said she has started self-producing solo porn videos and has applied for a sex worker license. She also said she would not be willing to have sex with another person on camera out of respect for her fiancé.