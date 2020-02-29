Ashley Graham Changes Baby Son's Diaper on the Floor of a Staples Store

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 29, 2020 9:02 AM
Motherhood can be messy.
New mom Ashley Graham has experienced her first public astronomical blowout, and we're not talking about a hairstyle. The 32-year-old model posted on her Instagram page on Friday night a photo of her changing her and husband Justin Ervin's 1-month-old son Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin's diaper on the floor of a Staples store, in front of a stationary display.
"S--t just got real!" she wrote. "First diaper blow up while running errands with no restroom in sight! Thank God I remembered to put the changing mat in the diaper bag!!!"
Graham's post was met with overwhelming empathy, namely from fellow mothers.
"We've all been there," commented Sara Foster, who has two daughters.
"That's a Queen right there [boxing glove emoji]," wrote Amy Schumer mother to a 9-month-old son.
"Who goes to staples these days??" wrote user @ladysobo.
"LOL! I asked myself the same question!" Graham replied.
The model has often shared candid pregnancy and parenting-related posts on her Instagram page.
Instagram / Ashley Graham
Earlier this week, she posted a video of her pumping breast milk in the backseat of an Uber in New York City.
"Use to answer emails on my uber rides, now I pump before my breasts explode," she wrote.
