Ashley Graham Changes Baby Son's Diaper on the Floor of a Staples Store

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 29, 2020 9:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Motherhood can be messy.

New mom Ashley Graham has experienced her first public astronomical blowout, and we're not talking about a hairstyle. The 32-year-old model posted on her Instagram page on Friday night a photo of her changing her and husband Justin Ervin's 1-month-old son Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin's diaper on the floor of a Staples store, in front of a stationary display.

"S--t just got real!" she wrote. "First diaper blow up while running errands with no restroom in sight! Thank God I remembered to put the changing mat in the diaper bag!!!"

Graham's post was met with overwhelming empathy, namely from fellow mothers.

"We've all been there," commented Sara Foster, who has two daughters.

"That's a Queen right there [boxing glove emoji]," wrote Amy Schumer mother to a 9-month-old son.

"Who goes to staples these days??" wrote user @ladysobo.

"LOL! I asked myself the same question!" Graham replied.

Photos

Ashley Graham's Wild Baby Shower

The model has often shared candid pregnancy and parenting-related posts on her Instagram page.

Ashley Graham, Son, Baby, Isaac, Diaper, Staples, Instagram

Instagram / Ashley Graham

Earlier this week, she posted a video of her pumping breast milk in the backseat of an Uber in New York City.

"Use to answer emails on my uber rides, now I pump before my breasts explode," she wrote.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Posts Throwback Pics of Her and Travis Scott Together and Fuels Reconciliation Rumors

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber Reveals the Beer Bottle Party Trick That Recaptured Justin Bieber's Heart

E-Comm: Shopping, Sales

Best Leap Day Sales From A to Z

Gisele Bundchen, 1996 Runway Modeling

See Teenage Gisele Bündchen's First Fashion Week Ever

Tom Ford Fashion Show, Kylie Jenner

The Kardashians and Jenners' Best Fashion Week Looks of All Time

Maisie Williams, Reuben Selby

How Maisie Williams Won at the Game of Love: Inside Her Sweet Romance

Love Is Blind

Are Any of the Love Is Blind Couples Still Married?

TAGS/ Ashley Graham , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.