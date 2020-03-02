Jennifer Lopez's Guess Edit: Hustle and Snag These 10 Items Now

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Jennifer Lopez is a retro beauty in the spring 2020 Guess campaign. She's ready for warmer weather in neon, denim, and lace.

"Whenever I do a collaboration, I always think of a character that I can play and be and we had a lot of fun doing that with this campaign," Lopez said. "The vibe this time was a mix between an Italian film star from the '60s, mixed with Madonna from the '80s, mixed with Sofia Loren."

If you love J.Lo's looks from the campaign like we do, the good news is you can buy them now. You can shop the clothes she wears as well as some of her other favorite Guess pieces online. There are even more items dropping soon, too, so be sure to keep an eye out.

Below, some of J.Lo's favorites that may catch your eye. And pssst! If you spend $125 or more at Guess (with a Jennifer Lopez item included), you'll receive a free, limited-edition bling J.Lo tumbler, too.