In Honor of Daniel Craig's Birthday, A Ranking Of All Of His Bond Films

We're shaken and stirred that it's Daniel Craig's birthday.

Today, the English actor turns 52 years old and has blessed us with an epic return to the silver screen after a two year hiatus.

In the past year, we saw the celebrity in Rian Johnson's delightful 2019 whodunnit Knives Out, where the actor laid on a thick, comical Southern accent as a donut hole-loving detective trying to crack a murder case.

Now, we're just a few weeks shy of seeing his name in lights again, this time as he reprises his iconic role as James Bond in No Time to Die.

He'll be reuniting with Knives Out actress Ana De Armas in the film, which follows the spy as he is enlisted to help find a missing scientist and confronts a new villain (played by Rami Malek) whose entirely new technology makes him a great danger.

With the series introducing Lashana Lynch to the series and featuring a theme song by Billie Eilish, we pretty much can't wait.