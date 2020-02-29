The Clues Left Behind When Kristal Anne Reisinger Vanished From a Tiny Colorado Town

In 2016, Kristal Anne Reisinger moved to the tiny Colorado town of Crestone seeking spiritual enlightenment.

What she found there... no one knows for sure.

Instead, the 29-year-old from Denver was last seen around July 13, 2016, and has been missing ever since, her fate unknown after she attended a drum circle ceremony, joining a group gathered to party under the full summer moon.

At first local authorities treated Reisinger's disappearance as a missing person case, told she had previously gone on a two-week walkabout that put her out of touch. But as the months went by, and her 4-year-old daughter, Kasha, back in Denver continued to go without even a phone call from her mom, officials—including agents from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation—came to the conclusion that Reisinger was likely more than missing.