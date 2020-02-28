The MixtapE! Presents Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, SZA and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

By now, there's no doubt that you've bopped around to "Stupid Love," the long-awaited return of Lady Gaga that finds Mother Monster returning to her dance-pop roots. And you've probably watched Taylor Swift and Harry Styles' videos for "The Man" and "Falling," respectively, over and over. But that's hardly all this week has to offer for music fans.

We've listened to (nearly) everything out there in the hopes of separating the wheat from the chaff. What follows are our picks for the best of the best on this New Music Friday. And just like that, your weekend playlist has arrived. You can thank us later.