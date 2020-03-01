Inside Amanda Knox's Perfectly Conventional Love Story

At a glance, everything is normal about Amanda Knox.

The beloved pet cat, the coffee pics on Instagram, the bearded husband, the disappointment over Andrew Yang exiting the presidential race—all of it screams "young woman just doing her thing in Seattle!"

A lot of what came before, of course, was as close to a nightmare as it gets, made all the worse because it was real life. Five years ago, Italy's highest court vacated once and for all Knox's conviction in the 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher, a crime that resulted in Knox spending four years in an Italian prison, insisting throughout that she was innocent.

Now 32, Knox has worked on setting her own record straight, while becoming an advocate for the wrongfully convicted and those looking to rebuild their lives after serving time or being publicly shamed. These days she also hosts the podcast The Truth About True Crime in collaboration with Sundance TV.

Knox also, incidentally, is coming off her second wedding, having re-sealed the deal with her husband of over a year, Christopher Robinson, on Saturday.

The couple first tied the knot on Dec. 7, 2018—and despite all the attention that Knox still gets, it was further proof that famous people can keep things to themselves if they want to. In fact, Knox did such a good job of it, folks were a little startled and dismayed when they found out last summer she was already married.