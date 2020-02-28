North West and True Thompson Are the Cutest Breakfast Buddies in Khloe Kardashian's Photos

Get ready for cuteness overload!

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet snapshot of her 1-year-old daughter, True Thompson, hanging out with Kim Kardashian's 6-year-old daughter, North West.

The photo showed the cousins sitting at the table for breakfast. North sported a pair of sloth pajamas while True donned a darling red nightgown. Both little ladies also accessorized their looks with some stylish sunglasses.

"Great Morning!!" the Good American head captioned the picture of the dynamic duo. "Start each day with a grateful heart!! Lead and encourage them to give thanks and praise! Look at their little prayer hands."

There are certainly a lot of little ones in the famous family these days. In addition to North, Kim has three more children: Saint West (4), Chicago West (2) and Psalm West (9 months). Kylie Jenner is also the mother to Stormi Webster, and Kourtney Kardashian is the proud parent to Mason Disick (10), Penelope Disick (7) and Reign Disick (5). In addition, Rob Kardashian has a little girl named Dream Kardashian (3).