Oh Boy! Shop the New Disney Collabs From Unique Vintage and Coach

by Carly Milne | Fri., Feb. 28, 2020 12:15 PM
E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases.
Can't make it out to Disneyland or Disney World, but want to bring some of that magic into your everyday life? Then these are the collabs for you!
Both Unique Vintage and Coach dropped some sweet Disney gear to support your obsession with all things Mickey and pals. With Unique Vintage's The Happiest Collection on Earth, you'll find everything you need to Disneybound to the utmost, including shoes and mouse ears. And thanks to Coach, you can get Mickey's best friends Donald and Pluto on bags, wallets and more!
We picked out some of our faves from both collections to help you find your happy place. Shop below, and let the magic happen!
Mickey has had some iconic moments over the years, but few match his scene stealing in Fantasia. Pay homage to it in this cardigan, with an open front, nice long sleeves, and even front pockets to stash snacks for rewatching the animated classic that inspired this sweater. Plus, it's available in sizes S to 4X.
Embrace Disneybounding with this homage to the mouse house's first full-length feature animated film! You can channel your inner Snow White in this cute cardi, with it's button-down front, puffed sleeves, and even apple button accents to bring it all together. Grab it in sizes from XS to 3X.
Show your love for the world's angriest duck with this lovely bluebell pebble leather tote, featuring Donald Duck front and center. Not only does it have a zip top and long slender shoulder straps, but there's more than enough room to hold a 13" laptop along with your wallet, makeup bag, shoes and more.
Mulan, and Mushu, and Little Brother, and the Lucky Cricket, and Captain Li Shang... the gang's all here in this cute tee, sporting an all-over graphic explosion of the characters from one of Disney's best animated flicks. It's made of cotton with a little stretch, and you can get it up to a size 4X.
Offer your closet a spoonful of sugar with this delightful tee, calling out one of Mary Poppins' most famous lines. It's soft-knit with a little stretch, sporting a classic ribbed scoop neckline, short sleeves, and endless amounts of style. Get it in sizes ranging from XS to 2X while you can!
Mickey's best friend gets his due on this cute leather wallet, with a zip closure to keep everything secure. Inside there's two card slots, a full-length bill compartment and a zip coin pocket, so everything you need will be safely stashed while Pluto stands guard.
Rock some classic 50's style with some Ariel flare in this sweet swing skirt, sporting multicolor seashells standing out against a deep navy blue background. It's made of cotton, so you know it's built to last, and works well with a crinoline if you want to go the extra mile, style-wise. It's available up to a size 5X, along with additional sizing options.
Feelin' a little more Minnie Mouse? Maybe this swing skirt is more your style, with a classic red-with-white-polka-dots look. With a high waist to accentuate your curves and a perfect midi length, it also has side pockets for stashing some essentials, and it's available up to size 5X.
Of course you need a pair of Donald Duck earrings! These are plated brass and enamel, showing off Donald's bright red bow tie and his sassy stance. But they're rather dainty and small, so they'll look lovely on your lobes.
Of course, if you're more of a dog person, maybe a Pluto necklace is more your speed! This gold-tone piece is plated brass and enamel with Swarovski crystals to highlight Pluto's eyes, while a pop of green calls our his collar. It hangs from 16" to 18" long with a lobster clasp, making it the perfect accessory for any outfit.
This is full-on Disney love in dress form! Everyone is featured in this fab frock, with Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Pluto and Goofy all getting face time on this fit and flare dress. An elastic waistline holds you in, while a button-up front and stretchy material gives you room to breathe. Snap it up in sizes S to 4X.
The second best way to honor Disneyland's iconic Dole Whip is to wear this tee (and the first best way? Eat one!). It's lightweight and fitted, with a scoop neckline and short sleeves, so obviously it was built for the parks. But we won't judge if you wear it everywhere to proclaim your love for this sweet treat. And you can get it up to size 3X!
