Normani Speaks Out on Camila Cabello's Past Racist Posts

Normani is speaking out on Camila Cabello's past racist posts.

The 23-year-old singer reacted to the resurfaced Tumblr posts, which featured offensive memes and comments, in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

"I want to be very clear about what I'm going to say on this uncomfortable subject and figured it would be best to write out my thoughts to avoid being misconstrued, as I have been in the past," Normani wrote in an email to the magazine. "I struggled with talking about this because I didn't want it to be a part of my narrative, but I am a black woman, who is a part of an entire generation that has a similar story."

She then wrote, "I face senseless attacks daily, as does the rest of my community."

"This represents a day in the life for us," she continued. "I have been tolerating discrimination far before I could even comprehend what exactly was happening. Direct and subliminal hatred has been geared towards me for many years solely because of the color of my skin. It would be dishonest if I said that this particular scenario didn't hurt me. It was devastating that this came from a place that was supposed to be a safe haven and a sisterhood, because I knew that if the tables were turned I would defend each of them in a single heartbeat. It took days for her to acknowledge what I was dealing with online and then years for her to take responsibility for the offensive tweets that recently resurfaced. Whether or not it was her intention, this made me feel like I was second to the relationship that she had with her fans."