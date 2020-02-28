Mama June Cries "Nobody Knows What the Real Story Is" in Dramatic Family Crisis Sneak Peek

YouTube
by Chris Harnick | Fri., Feb. 28, 2020 7:51 AM
YouTube
Mama June is back. But it's not a happy family reunion on Mama June: Family Crisis.
The new season of Mama June: From Not to Hot (now labeled Mama June: Family Crisis) premieres Friday, March 27 and features the Shannon family struggling to pick up the pieces following June Shannon's drug addiction—and arrests—with boyfriend Geno Doak.
"Mama said nothing's ever going to come between us," Alana Thompson (Honey Boo Boo) says in the new trailer. "I don't even know who she is anymore."
Mama June: Family Crisis sees Lauryn Shannon (Pumpkin) and husband Josh doing their best to keep the family together. They've taken custody of Alana and are raising her alongside their toddler Ella.
"I just don't think mama understands that everything she does affects all of us too," Lauryn says.
But after Alana begins to act out on social media, her father, Sugar Bear, and his wife Jennifer come calling to demand full custody.
Meanwhile, June's sister Joanne (Doe Doe) takes it upon herself to find June and separate her from Geno. But you can't help somebody who doesn't want it.
"I don't care how many rocks I have to find June; I'm not leaving Alabama until I do," Joanne says.
June does appear in the trailer, including a tense moment between her and Lauryn.
"Nobody knows what the real story is," June cries.
But it's not all heartbreak. The show will feature Alana's return to high school, Ella's baby pageant debut and family therapy moments with Dr. Ish.
In a press release for the new season, WE tv asks, "Will June finally hit her rock bottom and seek professional help? Can she return to the family as the ‘old June' they all miss terribly? Can love and belief in each other get them through a family crisis that is all too relatable to thousands of American families?"
Mama June: Family Crisis premieres Friday, March 27 at 9 p.m. on WE tv.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?