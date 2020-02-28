Harry Styles Is "Falling" in Emotional New Music Video: Watch

Harry Styles' new music video is guaranteed to tug at your heartstrings.

The superstar singer has just dropped the emotional new music video for his song, "Falling," off of his hit Fine Line album. In the lyrics to the song, Styles addresses the end of a relationship and the feeling of regret as he wonders, "What am I now?"

"I'm in my bed/And you're not here," Styles sings in the opening of the track. "And there's no one to blame but the drink and my wandering hands."

"Forget what I said/It's not what I meant," the 26-year-old One Direction alum continues. "And I can't take it back/I can't unpack the baggage you left."

For the music video, Styles finds himself under water, feeling the weight of his emotions. As Styles plays the piano, water fills the room.

"What am I now? What am I now? What if I'm someone I don't want around?" Styles asks in the lyrics. "I'm fallin' again/I'm fallin' again/I'm falling."