90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Star Big Ed Is Keeping Another Secret From Rosemarie

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Big Ed, 54, is going into his first meeting with his 23-year-old Filipino girlfriend Rosemarie with not one, but two secrets.

In the first episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season four, Ed told viewers he lied to Rose about his height. He's really 4-foot-11 but told her he was the same height as her, 5-foot-2, and in the second episode Big Ed reveals his second secret.

While chatting with a pal about the gifts he's bringing Rose's 4-year-old son Prince and his young age, the topic of more kids came up. Ed's already 54, when he gets into his later years the kid will still only be a teenager.