Vanessa Bryant's "XO" Tribute to Gianna and Kobe Bryant Will Bring Tears to Your Eyes

Vanessa Bryant's latest tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant will bring tears to your eyes.

The wife of the late Lakers legend took to Instagram on Thursday to share some family footage.

In the video, Vanessa and Kobe were seen enjoying a quiet night in with their children. The clip showed them playing cards, dancing, cuddling on the couch and just sharing some sweet hugs. The footage is from the documentary Kobe Bryant's Muse.

"Missing you both so much #GigiBryant and @kobebryant," she wrote alongside the video, later adding, "Even missing your 'earthquakes'—(leg shakes)."

She also noted that the song playing in the background was "XO" by Beyoncé and quoted the lyrics.

"Your love is bright as ever/Even in the shadows/Baby kiss me/Before they turn the lights out/Your heart is glowing/And I'm crashing into you/Baby kiss me/Before they turn the lights out/Before they turn the lights out," she wrote. "Baby love me lights out/In the darkest night hour (in the darkest night hour)/I'll search through the crowd (I'll search through the crowd)/Your face is all that I see/I'll give you everything/Baby love me lights out/Baby love me lights out/You can turn my lights out/We don't have forever/Ooh, baby daylight's wasting/You better kiss me/Before our time has run out/Mmm yeah/Nobody sees what we see/They're just hopelessly gazing, oh/Oh, baby take me, me/Before they turn the lights out/Before our time has run out/Baby love me lights out/In the darkest night..."