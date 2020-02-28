Lady Gaga Is Ready for Battle in Futuristic "Stupid Love" Music Video: Watch Now

It's time to officially freak out! Lady Gaga is back and she's ready for battle.



The superstar singer has released her highly-anticipated new single, "Stupid Love." To the delight of her Little Monsters, Gaga also dropped a music video for the track at midnight. The video, directed by Daniel Askill and shot entirely on iPhone 11 Pro, features a futuristic battle in the desert...and some fierce choreography.

"The world rots in conflict," a message at the beginning of the video reads. "Many tribes battle for dominance. While the spiritual ones pray and sleep for peace, the Kindness punks fight for Chromatica."

The video opens with Gaga and her squad running to the scene of the battle.

"You're the one that I've been waiting for," Gaga sings on the upbeat track. "Gotta quit this crying/Nobody's gonna heal me if I don't open the door."

"Kinda hard to believe," she continues. "Gotta have faith in me."