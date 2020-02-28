Lady Gaga Is Ready for Battle in Futuristic "Stupid Love" Music Video: Watch Now

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Feb. 28, 2020 3:28 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lady Gaga, Music Videos, Stupid Love

YouTube

It's time to officially freak out! Lady Gaga is back and she's ready for battle.

The superstar singer has released her highly-anticipated new single, "Stupid Love." To the delight of her Little Monsters, Gaga also dropped a music video for the track at midnight. The video, directed by Daniel Askill and shot entirely on iPhone 11 Pro, features a futuristic battle in the desert...and some fierce choreography.

"The world rots in conflict," a message at the beginning of the video reads. "Many tribes battle for dominance. While the spiritual ones pray and sleep for peace, the Kindness punks fight for Chromatica."

The video opens with Gaga and her squad running to the scene of the battle.

"You're the one that I've been waiting for," Gaga sings on the upbeat track. "Gotta quit this crying/Nobody's gonna heal me if I don't open the door."

"Kinda hard to believe," she continues. "Gotta have faith in me."

Photos

Lady Gaga's Best Looks

"I want your stupid love, love," the lyrics continue. "I want your stupid love, love."

"Now it's time to free me from the chain/I gotta find that peace, is it too late," Gaga sings. "Or could this love protect me from the pain? I would battle for you/Even if I break in two."

When talking about making this video, director Askill shared that they "had a blast shooting on iPhone 11 Pro."

He added, "It creates a lot of new possibilities and freedoms for us to explore."

"We were really able to use the small scale of the iPhone during some of the shoot. We had the steadicam going but then the DP jumped on a handheld iPhone and we had a few of them going at once," Askill explained. "We were able to capture an amount of coverage in a loose, fun way that we wouldn't have usually been able to."

Watch the "Stupid Love" music video above!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks

Liam Hemsworth and Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Prove Their Romance Is Stronger Than Ever

Justin Timberlake, Cookies, Girl Scout Cookies, Samoa Cookies, Thin Mints

Justin Timberlake Has Started the Ultimate Cookie Debate: Samoas vs. Thin Mints

Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Gianna Maria Onore Bryant, Natalia Diamante Bryant, Bianka Bella Bryant

Vanessa Bryant's "XO" Tribute to Gianna and Kobe Bryant Will Bring Tears to Your Eyes

The Bachelor, Women Tell All

Alayah Might Have Caught Victoria P. In a Lie in The Bachelor: Women Tell All Sneak Peek

E-Comm: 13 Blowout Products That Are Worth Every Penny

13 Blowout Products That Are Worth Every Penny

E-Comm: St. Vincent x Outdoor Voices

St. Vincent x Outdoor Voices Collab Celebrates Sweat—No, Really

E-Comm: Our Top 5 Carry-On Suitcases

Our Top 5 Carry-On Suitcases

TAGS/ Lady Gaga , Music Videos , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities , Music
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.