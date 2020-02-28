Chris Pratt Gushing Over Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Will Make You Swoon!

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Feb. 28, 2020 9:00 AM

Chris Pratt could not be more in love with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

How do we know this? Well, in a sneak peek from Monday's all-new In The Room, the Jurassic World actor more than gushes about his spouse to E!'s own Jason Kennedy.

"She has changed my life for the better in so many ways," the Guardians of the Galaxy leading man notes. "My heart and my soul [and] my son I feel are all so safe with her, you know?"

As E! readers surely know, Pratt and Schwarzenegger married back in June 2019, in front of friends and family, at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. The fame actor began dating Katherine, an author, during the summer of 2018 after being introduced by her mother, Maria Shriver.

The Parks & Recreation alum shares son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, with whom he separated from in 2017 and divorced in 2018.

"She's a great stepmom. She's, god-willing, gonna be a great mom one day," Pratt continues. "She's got great parents, great siblings. She fills in all my many deficits."

In particular, Pratt admits to being somewhat scatterbrained, something Arnold Schwarzeneggers daughter is said to be very patient about.

"My nickname on these press tours is, 'Yard Sale,'" the father of one reveals. "'Cause, I just like, I'm such a scatterbrain and I leave stuff everywhere…and she doesn't mind helping me with that stuff. It's a good match."

Be still our hearts!

Be sure to watch this sweet conversation yourself in the footage above.

