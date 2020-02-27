Skai Jackson Files Restraining Order Against Bhad Bhabie After Death Threat

The authorities are getting involved in the feud between Skai Jackson and Bhad Bhabie.

E! News can confirm Skai Jackson filed for a restraining order against Bhad Bhabie, née Danielle Bregoli, in a Los Angeles County courthouse on Thurs., Feb. 27.

Skai was motivated to file for the protective order after Bhad Bhabie went on Instagram Live two days ago and stated, "I will literally kill you." According to Bhad Babie, Skai was trying to "get all up" with Bhabie's boyfriend via a "finsta" and blocked her on Instagram and Twitter. "She's moving sneaky. Don't go post on your fake page," the rapper said on her Live.

For her part, Skai's not engaged in conversation with Bhad Bhabie in public. Skai's mother, on the other hand, has shared words with Danielle and her mother on social media.