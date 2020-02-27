See How Kristin Cavallari & Friends Handle "Roughin' It" During Very Cavallari Camping Trip

Welcome to Camp Cavallari-Cutler!

On tonight's all-new Very Cavallari, Jay Cutler convinced wife Kristin Cavallari to join him on a camping adventure. Why? Well, since the duo "had been living in [Kristin's] world as of late," he thought it'd be nice to do an activity he loves.

"I do feel like this would be a nice way for me to show him that, I'm willing to things that he wants to do as well," Kristin noted to the Very Cavallari camera.

Of course, the Very Cavallari couple extended an invitation to friends Justin Anderson, Austin "Scoot" Rhodes, Stephanie "Biegs" Biegel and Mark "Chuy" Block. Despite the lot being more "glampers" than campers, they all agreed to the outdoor overnight.

On the drive to the campground, Jay attempted to assign jobs to others in the group. It's safe to say it didn't go according to plan.

"Do you and Justin want to set up the tents and me and Scooty get the fire going and everything? Or do you guys want to do the opposite?" the retired NFL star asked.

"What? Are you serious?" the Uncommon James mogul responded. "Yeah, no. Justin and I are gonna like…we'll make people drinks."