Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's Trial Date in College Admissions Scandal Announced

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Feb. 27, 2020 1:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Lori Loughlin's trial is coming sooner rather than later.

As the college admissions scandal continues to make headlines, E! News can confirm the former Fuller House star and her husband Mossimo Giannulli's trial date has been set for October 5, 2020. And according to court documents, jury selection will begin even earlier on September 28.

Both Lori and Mossimo are facing multiple charges including conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

According to an FBI affidavit, the couple allegedly "agreed to a pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team—despite the fact that they did not participate in crew—thereby facilitating their admission to USC."

Lori and her husband have pled not guilty to all charges and deny any wrongdoing. The couple is facing a maximum of 50 years each and millions of dollars in fines if found guilty.

Photos

Lori Loughlin's Life in Pictures Since the College Admissions Scandal

Back in March 2019, Lori surrendered to the FBI and was taken into custody. She was later released on $1 million bond.

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli

Patriot Pics / BACKGRID

Since then, Lori was not included in the final season of Netflix's hit series Fuller House. She also was not featured in her Hallmark series When Calls the Heart.

As for her daughters, they have since left the University of Southern California. Olivia Jade Giannulli, however, returned to YouTube in December 2019 after an eight-month break.   

"Obviously, I've been gone for a really long time and as much as I wish I could talk about all of this, it's really hard for me to say this, just because I know that it's something that needs to be addressed," she shared with her followers. "I'm legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now."

In recent months, Lori and Mossimo have primarily stayed out of the public spotlight minus a few spottings for workouts and errands.

At the beginning of the year, E! News confirmed the couple listed their Bel Air home for more than $28 million. A source revealed that it had nothing to do with the ongoing college admissions scandal.

"They moved to the home when their daughters were in high school and it was very convenient," an insider shared. "It's time to move on from this chapter and to find their next project."

According to Deadline, the trial will be completed well before Thanksgiving.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum Sign On as America's Got Talent Judges

Malika Haqq

Malika Haqq Reacts to Backlash Over Post-Pregnancy ''Makeover'' Plans

Amanda Bynes & Her Fiance Pack on the PDA in L.A.

Ecomm: Shark Tank Products

11 Greatest Products to Come Out of Shark Tank

Grey's Anatomy, Beanie Feldstein

Dear Grey's Anatomy, Please Don't Kill Intern Beanie Feldstein

Drew Carey, Amie Harwick

Drew Carey Attends Former Fiancée Amie Harwick's Memorial

Love Is Blind, Jessica Batten

Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten Reveals Never-Before-Seen Dates

TAGS/ Lori Loughlin , Legal , Controversy , Celebrities , Top Stories , Scandal , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.