Mark His Words: Every Revelation Justin Bieber Has Made in the Last Year

"He has gone through so much in the last three, four years since his last album came out," Hailey has said of 2015's Purpose, "and he came out on the other side of some really dark times. He still is who he is and that's why people are drawn to him because he has a story to tell."

His current medium is his YouTube Originals docu-series, Justin Bieber: Seasons, a 10-episode event that has seen the Grammy winner lay bare his struggle with drugs, mental health and his reckless actions as a twentysomething with endless cash and little oversight.

But one could argue he's been gearing up for this type of reveal all year long, letting his fans in little by little starting with the Vogue cover interview he did with his new wife just ahead of his birthday last March.