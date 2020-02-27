Taylor Swift Thanks "Supportive" Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson After "The Man" Cameo

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Feb. 27, 2020 10:15 AM
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the man!
Earlier today, Taylor Swift released the highly anticipated music video for her song "The Man." While there were plenty of surprises and Easter eggs, pop culture fans can't get enough of one special cameo.
For those wondering who is the voice of "The Man," it's none other than fellow Swiftie The Rock.
"Just sitting here pondering how happy I am that ‘The Man' music video is OUT. I want to say thank you to so many people—Gotta thank @therock for voicing ‘The Man' and for being so supportive of my music for years (and now my directorial debut!)," Taylor shared on Instagram. "It's so cool to have you be a part of this!!"
The Rock has previously shown his love and appreciation for Taylor by performing "Shake It Off" on Lip Sync Battle. There's also the time he was spotted singing along to "Ours" at the Time 100 Gala.
Ultimately, The Rock is just one of the special people who made "The Man" a successful project.
In her latest Instagram post, Taylor thanked many people both in front of and behind the camera including TikTok star Loren Gray.
"Thank you @jaydenbartels and @dominic_toliver for your amazing and hilarious reactions- and @loren your eye roll really was aStOnIsHiNg," she shared in reference to the final moments of the video. "My dad making his acting debut as ‘unimpressed umpire' is a memory I'll always cherish. Thank you to the entire cast and crew for helping me become the man I always knew I could be."
"The Man" is featured on Taylor's latest album titled Lover. The song addresses the double standards between men and women in and out of the music industry.
As for why the music video was released today, fans can't help but notice that Feb. 27, 1922 is when the Supreme Court upheld the 19th Amendment, the voting rights for women.
